Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,443 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Entergy were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,537,223 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,410,596,000 after acquiring an additional 589,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,356,461 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,251,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,694,994 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,097,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,607,806 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,068,725,000 after buying an additional 126,625 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,651,436 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $984,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,369 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ETR. Scotiabank reissued a "sector outperform" rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Entergy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.21.

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Entergy Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ETR opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $112.20 and its 200 day moving average is $106.95. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.76 and a fifty-two week high of $118.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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