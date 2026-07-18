Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,471 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,224 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 293,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,206,000 after buying an additional 21,402 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Astera Labs by 16.5% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 91,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of ALAB opened at $303.62 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.79 and a 1 year high of $499.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.59. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 205.15, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 3.66.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.Astera Labs's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $225.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Astera Labs from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $275.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other news, Director Manuel Alba sold 136,974 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.01, for a total value of $60,543,877.74. Following the sale, the director owned 1,287,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,098,483.24. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,700,432 shares of company stock valued at $449,062,723. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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