Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,089 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 24,717 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,266,925 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $182,759,000 after acquiring an additional 504,632 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,946,512 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $156,305,000 after acquiring an additional 536,363 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $167,702.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 285,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,957,345.99. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $248,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,102,830. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,284 shares of company stock valued at $746,145. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $79.93 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average is $80.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $76.05 and a twelve month high of $91.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.29%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

Further Reading

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