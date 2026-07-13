Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $10.89 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,358 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after buying an additional 29,602 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,577 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,784 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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EOG Resources Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of EOG opened at $134.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.59 and a 52 week high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $129.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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