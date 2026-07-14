Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $132.66 Million Stock Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,910 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 130,978 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil accounts for about 0.5% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $132,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $144.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $598.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.53 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company's 50-day moving average price is $146.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.75.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ExxonMobil

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

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ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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