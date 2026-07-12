Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $15.30 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,642 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $15,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,644 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $242,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $1,703,243.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,543,058. The trade was a 27.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $174.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $224.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Marathon Petroleum from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $264.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $274.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.60. 1,932,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,416. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.15. The company has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.42 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 32.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

Further Reading

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