Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $22.74 Million Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,182 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $22,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 31,611 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 359,261 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $132,909,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Investment Research Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $1,573,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in American Express by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,887 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $51,751,000 after buying an additional 35,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in American Express by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,474,363 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $920,710,000 after buying an additional 144,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on American Express from $285.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Freedom Capital raised shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $387.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $368.70.

View Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $3.80 on Friday, reaching $350.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,715. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $288.34 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's 50-day moving average is $325.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.American Express's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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