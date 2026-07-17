Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD - Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,798 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 75,558 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Bayban raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 6,696.7% in the first quarter. Bayban now owns 2,039 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Vodafone Group by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,651 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 38.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company's stock.

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Vodafone Group Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of VOD stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. Vodafone Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vodafone Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.2766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 376.0%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on VOD. Wall Street Zen raised Vodafone Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. UBS Group raised Vodafone Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank downgraded Vodafone Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $52.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on VOD

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group plc is a British multinational telecommunications company headquartered in London. It provides a wide range of communications services to consumer and enterprise customers, including mobile voice and data, fixed-line broadband, cable and pay-TV, and wholesale network services. The company also offers business-oriented solutions such as cloud and hosting, managed networks, unified communications, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and platform services.

Vodafone operates through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and partner arrangements across multiple countries, with a particularly large presence in Europe and in several African markets.

See Also

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