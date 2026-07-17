Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.42 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,751 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 50,190 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in General Mills were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 630 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of General Mills by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 695 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company's stock.

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General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.22 and a beta of -0.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $51.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. General Mills had a positive return on equity of 21.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. General Mills has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. General Mills's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,355.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of General Mills from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on General Mills from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $39.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $342,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,288.54. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $275,827.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,763.50. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Mills this week:

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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