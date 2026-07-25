Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $888,000 Stake in Vale S.A. $VALE

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,785 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 109,282 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Vale were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,809,302 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $271,145,000 after buying an additional 9,103,727 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,838,991 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $36,992,000 after acquiring an additional 66,896 shares in the last quarter. Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $2,218,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vale by 575.2% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 488,718 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 416,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vale by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 6,239,516 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $81,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,412 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vale Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.46. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). Vale had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VALE. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vale from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vale from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vale

Vale Profile

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

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