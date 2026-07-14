Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $9.28 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,691 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $553,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,769 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,363,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,600 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $204,602,000 after buying an additional 1,327,197 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,599,962 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $440,614,000 after buying an additional 807,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 997,223 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $274,625,000 after buying an additional 747,102 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts: Sign Up

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised Seagate’s price target to $1,240 from $1,150 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing a bullish view on the company’s upside. Article Title

Citigroup raised Seagate’s price target to $1,240 from $1,150 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing a bullish view on the company’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo recently upgraded Seagate to Overweight, citing strong demand for high-capacity storage products tied to cloud and AI infrastructure spending. Article Title

Wells Fargo recently upgraded Seagate to Overweight, citing strong demand for high-capacity storage products tied to cloud and AI infrastructure spending. Neutral Sentiment: Seagate continues to be viewed as a beneficiary of AI and cloud storage growth, with commentary highlighting ongoing demand for higher-capacity drives and share repurchase support. Article Title

Seagate continues to be viewed as a beneficiary of AI and cloud storage growth, with commentary highlighting ongoing demand for higher-capacity drives and share repurchase support. Negative Sentiment: A broader selloff in AI and semiconductor stocks, led by SK hynix concerns, is weighing on memory-related names and dragging Seagate lower despite no company-specific earnings update. Article Title

A broader selloff in AI and semiconductor stocks, led by SK hynix concerns, is weighing on memory-related names and dragging Seagate lower despite no company-specific earnings update. Negative Sentiment: Related reports show weakness across the memory-storage group, including Micron, SanDisk, and Western Digital, suggesting Seagate is being caught in a sector-wide reset in sentiment. Article Title

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $860.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $884.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $576.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $138.30 and a twelve month high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is 28.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $620.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $898.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $1,200,579.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,088 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,736.72. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 903 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $794,811.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,724,943.40. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seagate Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seagate Technology wasn't on the list.

While Seagate Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here