Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 13,734 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Corteva were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,536,951 shares of the company's stock worth $5,398,392,000 after purchasing an additional 317,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,570,876 shares of the company's stock worth $2,451,346,000 after buying an additional 1,290,071 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,537,500 shares of the company's stock worth $1,309,599,000 after buying an additional 805,873 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Corteva by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 17,026,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,141,268,000 after buying an additional 10,675,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,731,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $786,385,000 after buying an additional 562,550 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $84.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $87.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.50%.The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Corteva's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CICC Research lifted their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Corteva

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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