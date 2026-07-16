Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 40,309 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 277.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,847 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 40,309 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,789,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,302,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $947,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,610,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $638,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,894 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 707.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,220,172 shares of the company's stock worth $102,311,000 after buying an additional 1,069,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16,363.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 773,283 shares of the company's stock worth $64,840,000 after buying an additional 768,586 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carlos G. Linares sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $465,446.28. This represents a 68.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,337,994. The trade was a 48.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock worth $4,672,190. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.8%

CHD opened at $97.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The company's 50 day moving average price is $96.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Church & Dwight

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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