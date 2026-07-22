Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,238 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,093 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,122,857 shares of the technology company's stock worth $674,616,000 after acquiring an additional 37,417 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,445,593 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $379,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,778 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 37.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,582 shares of the technology company's stock worth $384,818,000 after purchasing an additional 871,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,995,615 shares of the technology company's stock worth $330,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,231,833 shares of the technology company's stock worth $135,723,000 after purchasing an additional 310,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,216. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $732,768.27. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,303,696.65. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 5.1%

NYSE ARW opened at $216.00 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $237.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $215.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.84.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by $2.30. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $222.00.

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About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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