Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 14,639 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,109 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 14,639 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,358 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Storage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Public Storage from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Public Storage from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $341.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $325.37.

View Our Latest Report on PSA

Public Storage Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $314.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.54 and a 12-month high of $331.79. The business's 50 day moving average is $313.82 and its 200-day moving average is $297.33.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Public Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $308,569.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,414 shares in the company, valued at $459,281.34. The trade was a 40.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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