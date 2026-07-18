Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,403 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,683 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.1% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,621 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the software maker's stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 915 shares of the software maker's stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $291.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $303.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.39.

Read Our Latest Report on INTU

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total transaction of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,358.56. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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