Kestra Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Kestra Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,354 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 8,412 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 590,650 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $42,724.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,167,785.78. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $634,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,874,211.50. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 29,924 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $120.41 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $90.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $120.79. The stock has a market cap of $474.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. CICC Research boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citic Securities upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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