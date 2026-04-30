Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 16,393 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 315.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,587 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,021. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:NOW opened at $88.97 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.ServiceNow's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp set a $85.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on ServiceNow to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $146.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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