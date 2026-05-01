Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 5,148 Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 107.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,920 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 46.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 16,458 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 36.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Up 3.2%

DKS stock opened at $227.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.03 and a twelve month high of $237.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.56 and a 200-day moving average of $210.39.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.93%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from DICK'S Sporting Goods's previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $275.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK'S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.89.

View Our Latest Report on DKS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $925,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,674.92. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $41,609,395.82. Following the sale, the chairman owned 6,549,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,294,676,949.94. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 32.55% of the company's stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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