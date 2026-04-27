Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,320 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total transaction of $1,730,391.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,096,117.23. This represents a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. The trade was a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE CAT opened at $830.59 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $845.27. The stock has a market cap of $386.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $740.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $647.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $765.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Caterpillar from $569.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $786.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar from $805.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $767.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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