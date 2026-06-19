Ketron Financial Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Ketron Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,616 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000. Monolithic Power Systems makes up about 0.8% of Ketron Financial's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,180,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,979,610,000 after acquiring an additional 45,715 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,719.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,855,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,691,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,533,013,000 after purchasing an additional 117,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,300,345,000 after purchasing an additional 295,556 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,248,436,000 after purchasing an additional 44,583 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 8.0%

MPWR stock opened at $1,563.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,541.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,227.74. The company has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $671.18 and a 12-month high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is 57.68%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total transaction of $18,736,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 166,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $260,197,941.60. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total value of $19,019,520.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,561,953.92. This represents a 68.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,043 shares of company stock valued at $160,843,106. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Further Reading

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