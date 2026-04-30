Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965,350 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 134,899 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $27,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 72,163 shares of the company's stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 44.1% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,388 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 71.7% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 57,687 shares of the company's stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio is presently 68.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Evercore set a $30.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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