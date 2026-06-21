Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Shares Acquired by Stance Capital LLC

Stance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 45,491.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,037 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 102,811 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stance Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stance Capital LLC's holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 102,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,024 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,090 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5,642.1% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,091 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts: Sign Up

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $35.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Keurig Dr Pepper's payout ratio is presently 68.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Keurig Dr Pepper, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Keurig Dr Pepper wasn't on the list.

While Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here