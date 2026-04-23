Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 4,366.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,370,428 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,339,748 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.10% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $38,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 72,163 shares of the company's stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,388 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 57,687 shares of the company's stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.31.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.4%

KDP stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

Key Stories Impacting Keurig Dr Pepper

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About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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