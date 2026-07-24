Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 442,470 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $727,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $568,361,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,987.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,858,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $472,193,000 after buying an additional 16,050,437 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,003,344 shares of the company's stock worth $1,596,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393,753 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,636,027 shares of the company's stock worth $325,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,869 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $39.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore set a $30.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.40.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The stock's 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio is currently 68.15%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

See Also

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