Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Stock Holdings Raised by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 187.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,699 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,447 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163,154 shares of the company's stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares in the last quarter. WJ Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% during the first quarter. WJ Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,561,961 shares of the company's stock worth $41,126,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 74,080 shares of the company's stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 46,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the company's stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 42,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 3.6%

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company's 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio is 68.15%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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