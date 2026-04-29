Keybank National Association OH Acquires 11,459 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in ASML were worth $69,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 4.5% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,335,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $959,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 34.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and guidance raise: ASML reported strong Q1 results, improved margins and raised FY2026 revenue outlook (€36–40B), signaling robust order intake from hyperscalers and continued AI-driven capex. Read More.

Q1 results and guidance raise: ASML reported strong Q1 results, improved margins and raised FY2026 revenue outlook (€36–40B), signaling robust order intake from hyperscalers and continued AI-driven capex. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Production ramp to meet AI demand: ASML plans to build at least 60 EUV machines this year and is targeting ~80 next year, and is working to boost output to avoid bottlenecks — supporting revenue visibility as hyperscalers expand AI infrastructure. Read More.

Production ramp to meet AI demand: ASML plans to build at least 60 EUV machines this year and is targeting ~80 next year, and is working to boost output to avoid bottlenecks — supporting revenue visibility as hyperscalers expand AI infrastructure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Share buybacks active: ASML disclosed transactions under its current buyback program, which reduces share count and supports per-share metrics. Read More.

Share buybacks active: ASML disclosed transactions under its current buyback program, which reduces share count and supports per-share metrics. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Regional hiring to capture demand: ASML plans to add ~300 staff in China this year to support local demand and service capacity, easing execution risk for deployments there. Read More.

Regional hiring to capture demand: ASML plans to add ~300 staff in China this year to support local demand and service capacity, easing execution risk for deployments there. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate governance note: Former ASML CEO Martin van den Brink stepped down from ASMI’s supervisory board — a governance/industry note with limited direct impact on ASML’s operations. Read More.

Corporate governance note: Former ASML CEO Martin van den Brink stepped down from ASMI’s supervisory board — a governance/industry note with limited direct impact on ASML’s operations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to AI-growth fears: Broader fears about the trajectory of OpenAI and AI demand triggered a sell-off across semiconductor and equipment names, pressuring ASML shares today. Read More.

Market reaction to AI-growth fears: Broader fears about the trajectory of OpenAI and AI demand triggered a sell-off across semiconductor and equipment names, pressuring ASML shares today. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/rotation risk: Some analysts caution that ASML’s rally may be overstretched (a "potential bull trap") as premium multiples leave little margin of safety despite strong fundamentals. That view favors holding or profit-taking. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,504.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $1,384.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $544.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,401.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,244.15. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $651.46 and a 1 year high of $1,547.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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