Keybank National Association OH Acquires 4,600 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,511 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,990,067 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,566,508,000 after purchasing an additional 553,605 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,668,221 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,250,613,000 after purchasing an additional 277,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,519 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $873,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,530,900 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $781,494,000 after purchasing an additional 236,439 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,262,148 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $720,380,000 after purchasing an additional 364,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $270.00 to $263.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $266.00 to $265.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $255.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 30,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.36, for a total transaction of $7,000,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 225,793 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,675.48. This trade represents a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 17,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $4,171,464.31. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 44,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,674,944.26. This trade represents a 28.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 98,042 shares of company stock valued at $23,039,777 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Key Waste Management News

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat and margins improved — WM reported $1.81 EPS (above consensus) and operating EBITDA and margins expanded year-over-year, evidence management is extracting more profit from the business despite softer top-line trends. WM's Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q1

Q1 EPS beat and margins improved — WM reported $1.81 EPS (above consensus) and operating EBITDA and margins expanded year-over-year, evidence management is extracting more profit from the business despite softer top-line trends. Positive Sentiment: Pricing, cost optimization and recycling/sustainability investments driving margin gains — Management cited pricing actions, cost reductions and benefits from sustainability/recycling initiatives as primary drivers of higher profitability. These operational levers reduce sensitivity to volume swings. WM Grows Margins in Q1

Pricing, cost optimization and recycling/sustainability investments driving margin gains — Management cited pricing actions, cost reductions and benefits from sustainability/recycling initiatives as primary drivers of higher profitability. These operational levers reduce sensitivity to volume swings. Positive Sentiment: Bullish investor write-ups emphasize WM’s long-term cash-generation profile — Analysts/commentary framed WM as a durable cash compounder, supporting a buy-and-hold thesis for income/quality investors. Waste Management Is A Money Printing Compounder

Bullish investor write-ups emphasize WM’s long-term cash-generation profile — Analysts/commentary framed WM as a durable cash compounder, supporting a buy-and-hold thesis for income/quality investors. Neutral Sentiment: Company updated FY2026 revenue guidance to $26.4B–$26.6B, roughly in line with Street expectations; EPS guidance details are unclear in the item feed, so investors should watch the full guidance release and subsequent analyst updates. (Company release/summary)

Company updated FY2026 revenue guidance to $26.4B–$26.6B, roughly in line with Street expectations; EPS guidance details are unclear in the item feed, so investors should watch the full guidance release and subsequent analyst updates. (Company release/summary) Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and company commentary are available — management reiterated that pricing and sustainability actions offset volume weakness; listeners should review the transcript for details on capex, recycling margins and regional volume trends. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings call transcript and company commentary are available — management reiterated that pricing and sustainability actions offset volume weakness; listeners should review the transcript for details on capex, recycling margins and regional volume trends. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and volume softness — Revenue of ~$6.23B rose 3.5% YoY but missed consensus (~$6.29B); collection volumes fell, which could limit upside if pricing or recycling tailwinds slow. Waste Management ticks lower as Q1 profit rose but collection volumes fell

Revenue and volume softness — Revenue of ~$6.23B rose 3.5% YoY but missed consensus (~$6.29B); collection volumes fell, which could limit upside if pricing or recycling tailwinds slow. Negative Sentiment: Near-term valuation/price momentum concerns — Recent commentary notes the share price has cooled and short-term returns are mixed, so multiple expansion may be constrained absent stronger revenue/volume signals. Assessing Waste Management’s Valuation

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $230.18 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $248.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Waste Management's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Waste Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.42%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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