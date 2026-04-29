Keybank National Association OH Acquires 6,382 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,495 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Home Depot were worth $141,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $34,284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,748 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,400,133 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,619,229,000 after buying an additional 30,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,109,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,051 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,130,293 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,104,694,000 after buying an additional 197,211 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,181,165 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,504,546,000 after acquiring an additional 116,875 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on HD to $420 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling meaningful upside from current levels and providing buy-side support. Article Title

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on HD to $420 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling meaningful upside from current levels and providing buy-side support. Positive Sentiment: Analyses highlighting Home Depot’s digital growth and high dividend argue the business remains structurally strong — digital channels are boosting store productivity and recurring cash returns, supporting a longer-term thesis. Article Title

Analyses highlighting Home Depot’s digital growth and high dividend argue the business remains structurally strong — digital channels are boosting store productivity and recurring cash returns, supporting a longer-term thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage/analyst debate continues — some pieces question the usefulness of average broker ratings vs. fundamentals and valuation (Trefis and other commentary on HD’s multiple), leaving near-term price sensitivity to sentiment and macro cycles. Article Title

Brokerage/analyst debate continues — some pieces question the usefulness of average broker ratings vs. fundamentals and valuation (Trefis and other commentary on HD’s multiple), leaving near-term price sensitivity to sentiment and macro cycles. Negative Sentiment: New details about an alleged internal fraud scheme have emerged and have been linked to a recent slip in HD shares — this raises investor uncertainty about internal controls and could prompt further near-term volatility or costs if investigations expand. Article Title

New details about an alleged internal fraud scheme have emerged and have been linked to a recent slip in HD shares — this raises investor uncertainty about internal controls and could prompt further near-term volatility or costs if investigations expand. Negative Sentiment: Wren Kitchens — a partner for Home Depot’s kitchen business in the US — filed for Chapter 7 and ceased US operations, leaving customers with open orders and creating potential customer-service, revenue disruption and reputational risk for large-ticket projects. Article Title

Wren Kitchens — a partner for Home Depot’s kitchen business in the US — filed for Chapter 7 and ceased US operations, leaving customers with open orders and creating potential customer-service, revenue disruption and reputational risk for large-ticket projects. Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting Home Depot faces customer-service questions after Wren’s closure underscores immediate operational risk for sales tied to that partnership and may pressure comps for kitchen/large-installation categories until alternatives are arranged. Article Title

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $329.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $327.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.31 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.83.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial set a $424.00 target price on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $414.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HD

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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