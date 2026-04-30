Keybank National Association OH Buys 180,183 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351,048 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 180,183 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in AT&T were worth $33,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Gentry Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,869 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 75,396 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The firm's 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. AT&T's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Arete Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

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AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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