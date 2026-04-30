Keybank National Association OH Buys 19,188 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 168.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,551 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $19,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 685 shares of the company's stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter.

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Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $714.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $1,061.71 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $914.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $741.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $357.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 5.83%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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