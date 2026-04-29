Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,885 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 6,568 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.14% of Republic Services worth $91,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,107,360 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,384,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Republic Services by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098,273 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $711,003,000 after acquiring an additional 409,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Republic Services by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031,005 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $466,075,000 after acquiring an additional 114,291 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,458,550 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $359,695,000 after acquiring an additional 76,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,587 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $310,621,000 after acquiring an additional 54,452 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.67.

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Republic Services Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of RSG opened at $208.17 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm's 50-day moving average is $219.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.23.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.79%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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