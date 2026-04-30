Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,077 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 66,217 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in PayPal were worth $17,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 285.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $1,361,317.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,113.34. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $621,960.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,837.66. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,608 shares of company stock worth $3,831,535. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of PayPal from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

Key PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Trading Up 2.6%

PayPal stock opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.35%.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report).

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