Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,245 shares of the coffee company's stock after buying an additional 228,436 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Starbucks were worth $40,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $97.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $104.82. The company's 50 day moving average price is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.96%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $159,373.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 86,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,411,077.60. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,226.08. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 6,958 shares of company stock worth $667,464 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Starbucks from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Key Stories Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and raised outlook — Starbucks topped revenue and EPS estimates (Q2 revenue $9.53B; EPS $0.50), reported global comps +6.2% and raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $2.25–$2.45, signaling the turnaround is gaining traction. Business Wire Q2 Release

Q2 beat and raised outlook — Starbucks topped revenue and EPS estimates (Q2 revenue $9.53B; EPS $0.50), reported global comps +6.2% and raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $2.25–$2.45, signaling the turnaround is gaining traction. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing — Wells Fargo reiterated a Buy and lifted its price target to $115, supporting investor confidence that management’s “Back to Starbucks” initiatives can drive upside. TipRanks Analyst Note

Analyst backing — Wells Fargo reiterated a Buy and lifted its price target to $115, supporting investor confidence that management’s “Back to Starbucks” initiatives can drive upside. Positive Sentiment: U.S. traffic and execution improving — Management attributes stronger comps to faster service, better staffing, refreshed merchandising and loyalty program gains, suggesting the U.S. recovery is sustainable if execution continues. Reuters: Turnaround Momentum

U.S. traffic and execution improving — Management attributes stronger comps to faster service, better staffing, refreshed merchandising and loyalty program gains, suggesting the U.S. recovery is sustainable if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: New product and marketing push — Starbucks is expanding beyond coffee (Energy Refreshers, influencer tie‑ins) to broaden occasions and ticket size, which could support revenue growth. Business Insider Product Story

New product and marketing push — Starbucks is expanding beyond coffee (Energy Refreshers, influencer tie‑ins) to broaden occasions and ticket size, which could support revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market context — Broader market moves (Fed/Powell, futures) and sector news are influencing intraday flows into SBUX alongside earnings momentum. Benzinga Market Preview

Market context — Broader market moves (Fed/Powell, futures) and sector news are influencing intraday flows into SBUX alongside earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate moves — Headquarters relocation to Nashville is underway but facing employee resistance; operational disruption risk is uncertain and being watched by investors. Tennessean: HQ Move

Corporate moves — Headquarters relocation to Nashville is underway but facing employee resistance; operational disruption risk is uncertain and being watched by investors. Negative Sentiment: Cost pressure and margin sensitivity — Management flagged higher gas and utility costs as a headwind; investors note that turnaround spending has pressured margins historically even as comps recover. NYT Earnings Coverage

Cost pressure and margin sensitivity — Management flagged higher gas and utility costs as a headwind; investors note that turnaround spending has pressured margins historically even as comps recover. Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk — Fast‑food players (McDonald’s) are targeting beverage occasions with new menus, which could weigh on Starbucks’ share gains if price or convenience advantages persist. Yahoo Finance: McDonald’s Menu

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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