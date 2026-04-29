Keybank National Association OH Purchases 41,799 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,920,748 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 41,799 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $179,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 475.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,314 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 10,761 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $2,613,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 83,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,270,933.80. This represents a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $5,244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 169,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,813,950.40. The trade was a 26.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $10,050,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $68.95 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $251.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Key Headlines Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $99.50 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report).

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