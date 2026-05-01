Keybank National Association OH Purchases 76,924 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 860.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,868 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 76,924 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Netflix were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 867.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $259,253.12. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,382,013 shares of company stock worth $127,482,296 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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