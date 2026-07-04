Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,837 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE TSM opened at $434.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $223.70 and a fifty-two week high of $479.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $449.38.

View Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,496 shares of company stock valued at $404,567. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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