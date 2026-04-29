Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,150 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 6,245 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.05% of McDonald's worth $113,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in McDonald's by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,804 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in McDonald's by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 43,545 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. KTF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its stake in McDonald's by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 387,434 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $118,411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,665 shares during the period. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,277 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total transaction of $8,706,883.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,587,915. This trade represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total value of $854,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,755,699.50. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 71,990 shares of company stock valued at $23,824,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $292.55 on Wednesday. McDonald's Corporation has a 1-year low of $283.47 and a 1-year high of $341.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.01. The company has a market capitalization of $207.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $335.00 price objective on McDonald's in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald's from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on McDonald's from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald's has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $340.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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