First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY - Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,121,354 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,072,822 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of KeyCorp worth $82,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 472.5% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company's stock.

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KeyCorp Stock Up 1.4%

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 12.06%. KeyCorp's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2050 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. KeyCorp's payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Paine, III sold 39,130 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $829,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 191,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,061,305.20. The trade was a 16.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.25.

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KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, and the parent of KeyBank National Association. KeyBank traces its history to 1825 and serves consumers, businesses, and institutions through banking and financial services. The company's offerings include consumer and small-business banking, commercial lending, treasury and payment services, investment banking, and wealth management. Its commercial and investment banking services are also available to clients beyond its retail branch footprint.

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