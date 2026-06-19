Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS is Hahn Capital Management LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up about 5.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,123,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 334,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $67,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 80,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,070,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total value of $596,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,377,406.64. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,719,400. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,960. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $363.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.65. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.85 and a fifty-two week high of $370.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Keysight Technologies's revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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