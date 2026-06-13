Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Sold by Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 30,882 shares during the quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 497.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE KEYS opened at $349.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.85 and a fifty-two week high of $370.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.Keysight Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,719,400. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total value of $594,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,252,757.81. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,793,190 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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