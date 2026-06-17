Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 61,455 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.54% of Keysight Technologies worth $186,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 334,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $67,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 80,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.6%

KEYS stock opened at $351.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.85 and a twelve month high of $370.17. The company's 50 day moving average is $340.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $596,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,377,406.64. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,719,400. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,390. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Further Reading

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