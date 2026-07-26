Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 9,630 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $22,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $319.22 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.85 and a 12 month high of $374.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company's fifty day moving average price is $336.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.85.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 121,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,860,996.12. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total value of $681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 105,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,084,839.07. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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