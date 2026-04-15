Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 14,788 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Keysight Technologies worth $81,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $979,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 571,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $99,918,000 after purchasing an additional 40,153 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 291,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $50,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 80,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 632,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $110,625,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $232.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $322.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $309.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total value of $8,578,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 163,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,719,286.92. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total transaction of $475,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 107,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,636,402.48. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,230. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS opened at $330.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.88 and a 1-year high of $334.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.87.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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