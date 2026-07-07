Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 899,580 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.41% of Keysight Technologies worth $198,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 497.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Keysight Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total transaction of $681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 105,861 shares in the company, valued at $36,084,839.07. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,391 shares in the company, valued at $43,860,996.12. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 3.3%

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $10.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.04. The stock had a trading volume of 356,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,453. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.06. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.85 and a 12 month high of $374.96. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.Keysight Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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