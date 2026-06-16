Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Stock Position Reduced by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 11,291 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 334,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $67,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 80,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,070,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $356.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $152.85 and a one year high of $370.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,722.18. This represents a 12.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total transaction of $594,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,252,757.81. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 10,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,390 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Further Reading

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