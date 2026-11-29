Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 152,303 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Keysight Technologies worth $60,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,099,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,316,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $157,137,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $133,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS opened at $278.74 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.99 and a 52-week high of $389.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.64. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 14.00 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Ingrid Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.10, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 101,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,216,872.10. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $681,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 123,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,050,078.10. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $452.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $382.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc. develops electronic design, test and measurement equipment and software. Its products include oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, and measurement systems used to design, validate and troubleshoot electronic devices and communications networks. The company serves customers in industries including wireless communications, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and data center technology. Its offerings also include design and simulation software, technical support, and related services.

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