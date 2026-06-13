Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 207,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $25,475,000. Gilead Sciences comprises 2.3% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,172.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz SE now owns 5,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 30,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 277,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $34,039,000 after buying an additional 136,296 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Mizuho increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.93.

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Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,513,524.91. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock worth $9,047,570 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $125.59 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.46 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The stock has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.28.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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