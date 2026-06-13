Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,066,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 7.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,359 shares of the company's stock worth $52,229,000 after buying an additional 29,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 143,311 shares of the company's stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 394.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the company's stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 61.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,803 shares of the company's stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on H. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hyatt Hotels

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 213,434 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $35,803,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 213,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,803,553.50. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,119 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.96, for a total transaction of $195,780.24. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,458 shares of company stock worth $40,093,807. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.8%

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $199.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.62. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52 week low of $127.59 and a 52 week high of $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hyatt Hotels's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -171.43%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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