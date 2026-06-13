Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,416 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,416 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,022,597,000 after purchasing an additional 625,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,103,453,000 after purchasing an additional 332,441 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,560 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $878,454,000 after purchasing an additional 73,727 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 835,560 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $678,475,000 after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,519 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $606,117,000 after purchasing an additional 197,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,991.50.

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Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total value of $2,020,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,295,571.84. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total transaction of $649,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,151.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE FIX opened at $1,877.52 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $489.54 and a 52 week high of $2,073.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1,781.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,386.40. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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